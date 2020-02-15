Analysts Set Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) Target Price at $273.57

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $273.57.

RETA has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $314.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub lowered Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine lowered Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $241.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $4.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $225.65. 180,743 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,770. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.48 and a beta of 2.58. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $257.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $211.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.75.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $8.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 398.84% and a negative return on equity of 3,281.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.07) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.24, for a total value of $388,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,330,439.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder James W. Traweek, Jr. acquired 40,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $183.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,359,894.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,405. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 34.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 266.2% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 17,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 12,776 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 68,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 91,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,759,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the period. 59.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (Bard) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; and omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia It is also developing RTA 901, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of orphan neurological indications; and RORgT Inhibitors that are in the preclinical development phase for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

