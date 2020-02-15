Anfield Capital Diversified Alternatives ETF (BATS:DALT) Raises Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

Anfield Capital Diversified Alternatives ETF (BATS:DALT) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0247 per share on Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Anfield Capital Diversified Alternatives ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.0091.

Anfield Capital Diversified Alternatives ETF stock opened at $10.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.26.

