ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) Raised to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ANGI. Nomura reissued a hold rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANGI Homeservices from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of ANGI Homeservices from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. ANGI Homeservices presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.71.

Get ANGI Homeservices alerts:

Shares of ANGI traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.37. 1,332,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,469,832. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.59 and a beta of 2.05. ANGI Homeservices has a 12-month low of $6.39 and a 12-month high of $18.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.23.

In related news, CFO Jamie Cohen sold 4,474 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total value of $36,597.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,807 shares in the company, valued at $47,501.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $83,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 421,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,798.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 33,950 shares of company stock valued at $291,731 over the last 90 days. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGI. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 154.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,444,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,468,000 after acquiring an additional 6,335,238 shares in the last quarter. Wishbone Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,149,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,618,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,346,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ANGI Homeservices by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,356,000 after purchasing an additional 782,526 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.24% of the company’s stock.

About ANGI Homeservices

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for ANGI Homeservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANGI Homeservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.