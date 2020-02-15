Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Sold by Oxbow Advisors LLC

Oxbow Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,475 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev were worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,911 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $3,886,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev in the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev in the 4th quarter valued at about $874,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Anheuser Busch Inbev during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,137,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Anheuser Busch Inbev during the 4th quarter valued at about $908,000. 4.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Anheuser Busch Inbev alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on BUD shares. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Societe Generale started coverage on Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Partners upgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine raised Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Guggenheim set a $106.00 target price on Anheuser Busch Inbev and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Anheuser Busch Inbev has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.08.

Shares of BUD opened at $73.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.35. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a 52-week low of $72.90 and a 52-week high of $102.70.

Anheuser Busch Inbev Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser Busch Inbev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser Busch Inbev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.