Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) Short Interest Update

Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,730,000 shares, a drop of 11.8% from the January 15th total of 59,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.4 days. Approximately 18.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AM. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Antero Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Antero Midstream stock opened at $4.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.67. Antero Midstream has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $14.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.52). Antero Midstream had a negative net margin of 44.80% and a positive return on equity of 14.32%. The company had revenue of $239.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.58 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Antero Midstream will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.3075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 27.89%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.40%.

In other Antero Midstream news, insider K. Phil Yoo sold 97,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $589,239.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its stake in Antero Midstream by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 15,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Antero Midstream by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 165,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Antero Midstream by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 48,817 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Antero Midstream by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 24,364 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Antero Midstream by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 15,126 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares during the last quarter. 68.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets servicing rich gas production in North America. It owns and operates an integrated system of natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.