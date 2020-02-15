Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Apollo Investment from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Apollo Investment in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a sector perform rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Investment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Apollo Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Apollo Investment currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Shares of AINV stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $17.16. The stock had a trading volume of 420,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,607. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.10. Apollo Investment has a 12 month low of $15.09 and a 12 month high of $18.33.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Apollo Investment had a net margin of 23.63% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $68.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Apollo Investment’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Investment will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.49%. Apollo Investment’s payout ratio is presently 99.45%.

In related news, Director Elliot Stein, Jr. sold 2,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total transaction of $42,932.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,299.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 117.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 3,528.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,187 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 141.4% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.52% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

