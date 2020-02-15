Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target Raised to $73.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AMAT. ValuEngine cut shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.04.

Shares of AMAT traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $66.85. 8,057,768 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,909,475. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.12. The company has a market capitalization of $61.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Applied Materials has a 12 month low of $36.80 and a 12 month high of $69.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 36.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $188,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $3,036,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,053,000 shares of company stock valued at $64,335,080 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenbaum Jay D. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 8,498 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Applied Materials by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,531 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its position in Applied Materials by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 35,473 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,090,000. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 79.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

