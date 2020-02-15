Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Receives Overweight Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their overweight rating on shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on AMAT. DZ Bank lowered shares of Applied Materials from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Applied Materials from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.04.

NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.85. The stock had a trading volume of 8,057,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,909,475. Applied Materials has a 1-year low of $36.80 and a 1-year high of $69.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.64.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 36.69%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 27.63%.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 1,000,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $61,110,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 3,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $188,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,053,000 shares of company stock worth $64,335,080 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 7,516.7% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 457 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

