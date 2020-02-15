APR Coin Price Down 23.6% Over Last Week (APR)

APR Coin (CURRENCY:APR) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 15th. One APR Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, TOPBTC, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. APR Coin has a total market cap of $68,190.00 and approximately $97.00 worth of APR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, APR Coin has traded down 23.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00019513 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001406 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00098165 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00009369 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

APR Coin Coin Profile

APR Coin (CRYPTO:APR) is a coin. APR Coin’s total supply is 11,272,637 coins. The official website for APR Coin is www.apr-coin.com . The Reddit community for APR Coin is /r/APRCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . APR Coin’s official Twitter account is @aprcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

APR Coin Coin Trading

APR Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, BiteBTC, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APR Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APR Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase APR Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

