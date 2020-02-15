Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ:APTX) Short Interest Up 13.4% in January

Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ:APTX) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 192,200 shares, a growth of 13.4% from the January 15th total of 169,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 240,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of APTX stock opened at $3.47 on Friday. Aptinyx has a 12-month low of $2.61 and a 12-month high of $6.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.58.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.91 million. Aptinyx had a negative net margin of 1,523.09% and a negative return on equity of 44.24%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aptinyx will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Aptinyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.06.

In related news, major shareholder Adams Street Partners Llc acquired 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Adam Koppel acquired 3,333,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,999.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 4,470,507 shares of company stock valued at $13,427,412 over the last ninety days. 8.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Aptinyx during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 360.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 16,791 shares during the last quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 104.2% in the third quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Aptinyx in the third quarter valued at $260,000. 39.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

