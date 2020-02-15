Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Bought by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 59.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 180,818 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,237 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $17,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APTV. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 592,704 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,814,000 after acquiring an additional 253,843 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 491,419 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,670,000 after acquiring an additional 240,213 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,095,992 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $104,086,000 after acquiring an additional 212,571 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 534,779 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,750,000 after acquiring an additional 128,997 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,883,663 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $951,451,000 after acquiring an additional 94,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aptiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Aptiv has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.05.

In other news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $239,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,211,303.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $513,590.00. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aptiv stock traded down $2.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.32. 1,010,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,329,560. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $63.36 and a 1 year high of $99.04. The firm has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.17.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. Aptiv’s payout ratio is currently 18.33%.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

