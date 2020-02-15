Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) Stock Position Lifted by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 76.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,621 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Aqua America were worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Aqua America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Aqua America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Aqua America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Aqua America by 305.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Aqua America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Aqua America stock traded up $0.54 on Friday, reaching $53.72. 722,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,327,419. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a current ratio of 6.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.79. The firm has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.32. Aqua America Inc has a 1-year low of $34.21 and a 1-year high of $52.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.2343 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Aqua America’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Separately, Bank of America downgraded Aqua America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Aqua America Company Profile

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

