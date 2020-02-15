ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Upgraded by Stifel Firstegy to “Buy”

Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ARX. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of ARC Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$9.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Tudor Pickering & Holt downgraded shares of ARC Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$9.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$9.60.

TSE:ARX remained flat at $C$7.11 during trading hours on Thursday. 1,473,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,242,770. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion and a PE ratio of -88.88. ARC Resources has a 12 month low of C$5.37 and a 12 month high of C$10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$7.52 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a jan 20 dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. ARC Resources’s payout ratio is -750.00%.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

