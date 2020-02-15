Arco Platform Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCE) Receives $54.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Arco Platform Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCE) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARCE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arco Platform from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Arco Platform from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Arco Platform from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Arco Platform from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCE. FMR LLC grew its stake in Arco Platform by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,580,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,079,000 after buying an additional 968,198 shares in the last quarter. Cartica Management LLC purchased a new position in Arco Platform in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,325,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Arco Platform by 2,080.1% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 713,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,555,000 after buying an additional 681,165 shares in the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new position in Arco Platform in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,243,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Arco Platform by 1,595.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 396,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,521,000 after buying an additional 373,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARCE stock traded up $4.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.31. 86,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,988. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Arco Platform has a 52-week low of $22.19 and a 52-week high of $57.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.45.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Arco Platform had a positive return on equity of 8.92% and a negative net margin of 28.35%. The company had revenue of $17.81 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arco Platform will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Arco Platform Company Profile

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

