Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) Short Interest Down 8.4% in January

Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,230,000 shares, a drop of 8.4% from the January 15th total of 6,800,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Arconic in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Arconic in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Arconic in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Arconic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Arconic from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arconic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.44.

In related news, EVP Timothy Donald Myers sold 29,849 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total transaction of $919,946.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,468.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP W Paul Myron sold 10,188 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total transaction of $312,465.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 80,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,482,153.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Arconic during the fourth quarter worth about $32,160,000. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in Arconic during the fourth quarter worth about $22,523,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Arconic by 1,135.0% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 583,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,962,000 after purchasing an additional 536,478 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Arconic during the fourth quarter worth about $13,186,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Arconic by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,882,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,925,000 after purchasing an additional 412,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARNC traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.36. 3,672,172 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,191,361. The stock has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.39 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.34. Arconic has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $33.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Arconic had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arconic will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Arconic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.79%.

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

