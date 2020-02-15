Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ardelyx from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ardelyx from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $15.00 price target on shares of Ardelyx and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.40.

Shares of NASDAQ ARDX traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 809,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,096. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.62. Ardelyx has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $8.49. The company has a current ratio of 6.27, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 2.01.

In related news, CEO Michael Raab sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Grammer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 35,000 shares of company stock worth $252,000 in the last ninety days. 15.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Ardelyx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ardelyx by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ardelyx by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Ardelyx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Ardelyx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardio renal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

