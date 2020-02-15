Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Earns “Hold” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their hold rating on shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ANET. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $260.00 to $145.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Arista Networks from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the company from $290.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a buy rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $270.00 to $200.00 and set a peer perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $295.00 to $212.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $230.08.

ANET stock opened at $223.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 5.91. Arista Networks has a 52 week low of $173.31 and a 52 week high of $331.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $219.42 and its 200 day moving average is $221.05. The firm has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.52.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $552.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.63 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Arista Networks will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.00, for a total value of $63,826.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.37, for a total transaction of $2,527,256.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,459.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,648 shares of company stock valued at $10,645,433. Corporate insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Arista Networks by 1,281.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 1,615.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. 59.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

