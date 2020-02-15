Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.46 EPS

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.46, RTT News reports. Arista Networks had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.99%. The company had revenue of $552.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. Arista Networks updated its Q1 2020
After-Hours guidance to EPS.
Shares of Arista Networks stock traded down $14.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $223.47. 2,113,794 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 751,267. The stock has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 5.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $219.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.05. Arista Networks has a 12 month low of $173.31 and a 12 month high of $331.27.
In related news, Director Daniel Scheinman sold 9,333 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total transaction of $2,053,819.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,434,256.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 329 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.00, for a total transaction of $63,826.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,648 shares of company stock worth $10,645,433 over the last ninety days. 23.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Arista Networks
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.
