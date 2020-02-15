Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.46 EPS

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.46, RTT News reports. Arista Networks had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.99%. The company had revenue of $552.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. Arista Networks updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of Arista Networks stock traded down $14.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $223.47. 2,113,794 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 751,267. The stock has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 5.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $219.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.05. Arista Networks has a 12 month low of $173.31 and a 12 month high of $331.27.

In related news, Director Daniel Scheinman sold 9,333 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total transaction of $2,053,819.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,434,256.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 329 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.00, for a total transaction of $63,826.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,648 shares of company stock worth $10,645,433 over the last ninety days. 23.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ANET shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $287.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 price target (down from $270.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $272.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.08.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

