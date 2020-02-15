Arkanova Energy (OTCMKTS:AKVA) Trading Up 32.1%

Arkanova Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:AKVA) was up 32.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.00 and last traded at $0.00, approximately 10,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 69,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

Arkanova Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AKVA)

Arkanova Energy Corporation, a junior oil and gas producing company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds property interests in two counties in the State of Montana. It also holds leasehold interests located in Pondera and Glacier counties, Montana.

