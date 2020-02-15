ARKEMA/S (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $98.06

ARKEMA/S (OTCMKTS:ARKAY)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.06 and traded as low as $92.43. ARKEMA/S shares last traded at $92.43, with a volume of 2,620 shares.

Several research firms recently commented on ARKAY. Barclays cut shares of ARKEMA/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of ARKEMA/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ARKEMA/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ARKEMA/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.78 and its 200 day moving average is $97.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: High Performance Materials, Industrial Specialties, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, poly-ether-ketone-ketone polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals.

