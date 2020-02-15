Arlington Asset Investment Corp (NYSE:AI) Short Interest Update

Arlington Asset Investment Corp (NYSE:AI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, a decline of 11.2% from the January 15th total of 2,140,000 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 412,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AI. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Arlington Asset Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Arlington Asset Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Arlington Asset Investment by 218.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 98,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 67,807 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Arlington Asset Investment by 1,378.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 531,154 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Arlington Asset Investment by 175.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 15,486 shares during the period. 51.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AI stock opened at $5.85 on Friday. Arlington Asset Investment has a twelve month low of $4.79 and a twelve month high of $8.91. The company has a market cap of $216.85 million, a PE ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Arlington Asset Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.69%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AI. Zacks Investment Research raised Arlington Asset Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine raised Arlington Asset Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Arlington Asset Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Arlington Asset Investment Company Profile

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE: AI) is a principal investment firm that currently invests primarily in mortgage-related and other assets. The Company is headquartered in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. For more information, please visit www.arlingtonasset.com.

