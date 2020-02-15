Arqma (ARQ) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $83.00

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. During the last seven days, Arqma has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar. Arqma has a total market capitalization of $22,768.00 and $83.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arqma coin can now be bought for about $0.0063 or 0.00000062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,227.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $281.72 or 0.02752923 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $485.61 or 0.04745271 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.02 or 0.00791743 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $95.40 or 0.00932204 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00115354 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009643 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00025856 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.47 or 0.00688668 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Arqma Coin Profile

ARQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 15th, 2018. Arqma’s total supply is 9,638,816 coins and its circulating supply is 3,594,272 coins. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Arqma is arqma.com

Buying and Selling Arqma

Arqma can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

