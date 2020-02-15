Artur Bergman Sells 7,500 Shares of Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) Stock

Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) CEO Artur Bergman sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $168,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,983,752.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Thursday, February 6th, Artur Bergman sold 7,500 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $162,000.00.

On Thursday, January 30th, Artur Bergman sold 15,000 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $350,250.00.

On Thursday, January 23rd, Artur Bergman sold 22,500 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $554,850.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Artur Bergman sold 36,527 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $913,175.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Artur Bergman sold 26,759 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total value of $602,612.68.

On Thursday, January 9th, Artur Bergman sold 7,500 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total value of $161,850.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Artur Bergman sold 25,741 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $579,172.50.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Artur Bergman sold 7,500 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $160,500.00.

On Thursday, December 26th, Artur Bergman sold 11,250 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total value of $223,650.00.

On Thursday, December 19th, Artur Bergman sold 3,750 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $75,187.50.

Shares of FSLY stock opened at $22.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.55. Fastly Inc has a twelve month low of $14.12 and a twelve month high of $35.25.

FSLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Fastly from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Fastly from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.36.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

