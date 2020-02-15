Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Stock Position Lowered by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 983 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $23,730,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 161,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,074,000 after acquiring an additional 5,459 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,315,000. Origin Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP now owns 75,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,739,000 after acquiring an additional 21,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter.

ABG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group to and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Asbury Automotive Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.67.

ABG stock traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.70. The company had a trading volume of 133,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,719. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.54 and a 1 year high of $123.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.20.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.18. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 32.96%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

