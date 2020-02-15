ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Stock Price Down 5.5%

ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) fell 5.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $64.28 and last traded at $64.71, 615,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 176% from the average session volume of 222,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.46.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ASGN. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on ASGN from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised ASGN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on ASGN from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on ASGN from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised ASGN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASGN has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.57.

The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.36.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.05. ASGN had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ASGN Inc will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in ASGN during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in ASGN by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 42,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after buying an additional 19,540 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in ASGN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,419,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of ASGN by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 245,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,455,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Company Profile (NYSE:ASGN)

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology (IT) and professional staffing services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments.

