ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Updates Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.02-1.09 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $990M – 1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $998.61 million.ASGN also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.02-1.09 EPS.

ASGN stock traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.36. ASGN has a 1 year low of $50.33 and a 1 year high of $72.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.01.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.05. ASGN had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ASGN will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on ASGN from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised ASGN from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine raised ASGN from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on ASGN from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on ASGN from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.57.

ASGN

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology (IT) and professional staffing services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments.

