Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,615.63 ($34.41).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 2,600 ($34.20) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ashtead Group to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 2,420 ($31.83) to GBX 3,000 ($39.46) in a research note on Monday, January 20th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,450 ($32.23) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 2,250 ($29.60) to GBX 2,400 ($31.57) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Ashtead Group stock opened at GBX 2,679 ($35.24) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,512.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,330.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18. Ashtead Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,744 ($22.94) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,704 ($35.57).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were paid a dividend of GBX 7.15 ($0.09) per share. This represents a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. Ashtead Group’s payout ratio is 0.23%.

About Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, rents a range of construction and industrial equipment. It offers equipment for use in lifting, powering, generation, moving, digging, compacting, drilling, supporting, scrubbing, pumping, directing, heating, and ventilating works. The company provides various types of construction equipment for non-residential construction markets; and facilities management equipment for the maintenance and repair of facilities.

