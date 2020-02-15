Asian Dragon Reaches Market Cap of $107,636.00 (AD)

Asian Dragon (CURRENCY:AD) traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One Asian Dragon token can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges including EtherFlyer and token.store. In the last seven days, Asian Dragon has traded up 9.7% against the US dollar. Asian Dragon has a market cap of $107,636.00 and $2,352.00 worth of Asian Dragon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Asian Dragon Profile

Asian Dragon (AD) is a token. Asian Dragon's total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,865,797 tokens. The official website for Asian Dragon is www.asiandragoncoin.com

Buying and Selling Asian Dragon

Asian Dragon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: token.store and EtherFlyer. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asian Dragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Asian Dragon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Asian Dragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

