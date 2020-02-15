Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aspen Group, Inc. is an online post-secondary education company. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. Aspen Group, Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Aspen Group in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Aspen Group from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Aspen Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASPU opened at $9.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Aspen Group has a 52 week low of $3.58 and a 52 week high of $10.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.38.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 million. Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 25.81% and a negative net margin of 16.23%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aspen Group will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aspen Group news, Director Malcolm F. Iv Maclean sold 21,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $155,351.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,302 shares in the company, valued at $16,804.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director C James Jensen sold 13,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total value of $108,750.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 193,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,758.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 86,589 shares of company stock valued at $669,432. 16.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASPU. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Group by 13.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 125,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 14,972 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Group by 17.0% in the third quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 41,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Group in the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,242,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,088,000. Institutional investors own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Group, Inc provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing, education, business, technology, management, health sciences, and professional and extended studies.

