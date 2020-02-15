Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) PT Lowered to GBX 305 at Peel Hunt

Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) had its target price cut by Peel Hunt from GBX 310 ($4.08) to GBX 305 ($4.01) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a GBX 380 ($5.00) price target on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.08) price target on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research report on Thursday, October 17th.

ATYM opened at GBX 183.50 ($2.41) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 196.94 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 196.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.02 million and a P/E ratio of 6.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Atalaya Mining has a one year low of GBX 180 ($2.37) and a one year high of GBX 245 ($3.22).

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops metal properties in Europe. It holds a 100% interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in Andalucía, Spain. The company was formerly known as EMED Mining Public Limited and changed its name to Atalaya Mining Plc in October 2015.

