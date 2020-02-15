AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Short Interest Up 11.7% in January

AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 873,400 shares, a growth of 11.7% from the January 15th total of 781,900 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 234,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Shares of AtriCure stock traded up $0.80 on Friday, hitting $43.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.49. AtriCure has a 1 year low of $22.57 and a 1 year high of $44.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.16.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ATRC shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $39.00) on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub upgraded AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on AtriCure in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.86.

In other AtriCure news, SVP Justin J. Noznesky sold 29,134 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total transaction of $958,217.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 106,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,505,021.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Douglas J. Seith sold 36,363 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $1,236,342.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 131,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,479,262. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 250,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,054,763 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in AtriCure in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,682,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in AtriCure in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in AtriCure by 1,216.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 99,209 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after buying an additional 91,671 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in AtriCure in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,118,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in AtriCure by 574.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,647 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,898,000 after buying an additional 111,276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

