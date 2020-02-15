Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $14.62

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corp (TSE:AI)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.62 and traded as high as $14.70. Atrium Mortgage Investment shares last traded at $14.69, with a volume of 25,733 shares traded.

AI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Fundamental Research set a C$14.09 price objective on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

The company has a market cap of $608.15 million and a P/E ratio of 15.28. The company has a current ratio of 126.66, a quick ratio of 126.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.63 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.06.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Atrium Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is 93.56%.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Company Profile (TSE:AI)

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, and British Columbia in Canada. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, including first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

