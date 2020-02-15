AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,520 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 892 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $2,471,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $535,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 319,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,488,000 after buying an additional 9,470 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $1,222,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 9,830,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,175,000 after buying an additional 760,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.25. The company had a trading volume of 27,385,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,404,228. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.67 and a 1 year high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $279.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.43.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This is a boost from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

T has been the subject of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of AT&T to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Standpoint Research cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.03.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

