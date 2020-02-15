Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Given Hold Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their hold rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) in a research report report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $2.25 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Pi Financial cut shares of Aurora Cannabis to a hold rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Aurora Cannabis from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $5.00 to $3.75 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $2.00 price target (down previously from $3.00) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.65.

Shares of ACB traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.58. The stock had a trading volume of 60,823,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,648,754. Aurora Cannabis has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $10.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.67.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 463.58% and a negative return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $57.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.82 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 573.2% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,427,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after buying an additional 1,215,851 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,740,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 99.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,497,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after buying an additional 745,543 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 580.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 680,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 580,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 754.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 638,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 563,972 shares in the last quarter. 8.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

