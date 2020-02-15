Auryn Resources (TSE:AUG) Trading 0.5% Higher

Auryn Resources Inc (TSE:AUG)’s share price traded up 0.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.90 and last traded at C$1.87, 194,690 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 68% from the average session volume of 115,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.86.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.78. The firm has a market cap of $189.89 million and a P/E ratio of -12.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14.

Auryn Resources (TSE:AUG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.01). Analysts predict that Auryn Resources Inc will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Auryn Resources Inc, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. Its principal mineral properties are the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut, Canada and the Homestake Ridge project located within the Iskut-Stewart-Kitsault belt, in northwestern British Columbia.

