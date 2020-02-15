AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

Posted by on Feb 15th, 2020

ValuEngine downgraded shares of AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ATDRY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.00.

AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,064. AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.72.

AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR Company Profile

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers and home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its Websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its Websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

