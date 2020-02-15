AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ATDRY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.00.

AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,064. AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.72.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers and home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its Websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its Websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

