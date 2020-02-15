Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.76.

A number of research firms recently commented on ATHM. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Autohome in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Autohome from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Autohome in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.70 target price for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its position in Autohome by 5,732.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 3,032,671 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $252,105,000 after buying an additional 2,980,671 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Autohome in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,343,000. Somerset Capital Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Autohome by 244.1% in the 3rd quarter. Somerset Capital Management LLP now owns 915,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $76,143,000 after buying an additional 649,700 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Autohome by 394.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 653,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,252,000 after buying an additional 521,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Autohome by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 312,365 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,992,000 after buying an additional 144,577 shares during the last quarter. 55.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATHM stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $79.99. 439,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,269. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.64. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.28. Autohome has a one year low of $65.46 and a one year high of $117.99.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

