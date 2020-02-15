Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$13.00

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$12.25 to C$13.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.25 to C$12.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Raymond James restated a market perform rating and issued a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR in a report on Monday, November 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$12.92.

Get Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR alerts:

APR.UN stock opened at C$12.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.91, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.42 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.57. The company has a market capitalization of $482.15 million and a P/E ratio of 72.26. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 1-year low of C$10.25 and a 1-year high of C$12.89.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 451.98%.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Company Profile

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.