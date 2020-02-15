Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Given Overweight Rating at Stephens

Stephens reissued their overweight rating on shares of Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a $106.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avalara from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Avalara from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Avalara in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Avalara in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Avalara from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.34.

Avalara stock traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,017,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,476. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.48 and a beta of 0.46. Avalara has a 1-year low of $47.75 and a 1-year high of $96.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.13.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 11.05% and a negative net margin of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $107.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Avalara will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Daniel E. Manning sold 406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total transaction of $30,998.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,012 shares in the company, valued at $535,366.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $1,342,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,109 shares of company stock worth $7,742,934 over the last quarter. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avalara by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Avalara in the 4th quarter worth about $272,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avalara by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 18,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Barton Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Avalara in the 4th quarter worth about $1,258,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Avalara by 3,310.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 149,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,033,000 after purchasing an additional 144,729 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

