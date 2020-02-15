Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 11.05% and a negative net margin of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $107.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Avalara updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS and its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

NYSE:AVLR traded up $1.22 on Friday, reaching $92.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,017,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,476. Avalara has a 12-month low of $47.75 and a 12-month high of $96.96. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.48 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.13.

Get Avalara alerts:

AVLR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Avalara in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Avalara from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Avalara from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Avalara in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.34.

In other Avalara news, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 15,919 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.93, for a total value of $1,415,676.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 15,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $1,342,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 97,109 shares of company stock worth $7,742,934 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.