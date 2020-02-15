Axovant Sciences (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Down 3.5%

Shares of Axovant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:AXON) traded down 3.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.02 and last traded at $4.08, 59,786 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,450,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.23.

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Axovant Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.46. The firm has a market cap of $498.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.21.

Axovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapeutics in the fields of neurology and psychiatry in the United States and the European Union. It focuses on developing AXO-Lenti-PD, an in vivo lentiviral gene therapy investigational product candidate for the one-time treatment of Parkinson's disease.

