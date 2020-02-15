B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) Major Shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. Buys 13,828 Shares

B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 13,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.32 per share, for a total transaction of $142,704.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 7th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 48 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.18 per share, for a total transaction of $488.64.

On Monday, January 27th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 9,309 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.19 per share, for a total transaction of $94,858.71.

On Friday, January 24th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 15,413 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.24 per share, for a total transaction of $157,829.12.

On Friday, January 10th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 94,151 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $954,691.14.

On Tuesday, January 14th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 183,927 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,872,376.86.

Shares of RILY stock opened at $26.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $723.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 4.51. B. Riley Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $16.03 and a 52 week high of $30.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.82.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of B. Riley Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in B. Riley Financial by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,559,456 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,267,000 after acquiring an additional 18,368 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in B. Riley Financial by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 518,293 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,049,000 after acquiring an additional 44,863 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in B. Riley Financial by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 405,924 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,221,000 after acquiring an additional 36,592 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in B. Riley Financial by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 316,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,975,000 after acquiring an additional 63,135 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in B. Riley Financial by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 159,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,014,000 after acquiring an additional 13,905 shares during the period. 50.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments – United Online and magicJack.

