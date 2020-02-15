B. Riley Trims Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) Target Price to $5.00

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $5.50 to $5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cedar Realty Trust’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

CDR has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cedar Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Cedar Realty Trust from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cedar Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.42.

Shares of CDR stock opened at $2.81 on Wednesday. Cedar Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $2.19 and a 1-year high of $3.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $250.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.41 and a beta of 0.97.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.26). Cedar Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $35.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cedar Realty Trust will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.12%. Cedar Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 5.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,587,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,407,000 after buying an additional 534,618 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,978,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,787,000 after buying an additional 85,814 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,888,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,520,000 after buying an additional 85,278 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,583,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,623,000 after buying an additional 289,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,460,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,307,000 after buying an additional 248,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 58 properties, with approximately 8.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

