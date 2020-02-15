Baader Bank Reiterates “€38.00” Price Target for Norma Group (ETR:NOEJ)

Baader Bank set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on Norma Group (ETR:NOEJ) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NOEJ. HSBC set a €41.00 ($47.67) target price on Norma Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on Norma Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €31.00 ($36.05) target price on Norma Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €49.00 ($56.98) target price on Norma Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Bankhaus Lampe set a €36.00 ($41.86) target price on Norma Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €38.38 ($44.63).

Shares of NOEJ opened at €36.24 ($42.14) on Wednesday. Norma Group has a 52 week low of €26.36 ($30.65) and a 52 week high of €49.26 ($57.28). The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €36.17 and its 200-day moving average price is €33.98.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, emission control, air intake and induction, ancillary system, aviation, infrastructure, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

