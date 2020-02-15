BAE Systems (LON:BA) Earning Somewhat Critical Media Coverage, Report Finds

Headlines about BAE Systems (LON:BA) have trended somewhat negative this week, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. BAE Systems earned a media sentiment score of -1.61 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.
These are some of the news articles that may have impacted BAE Systems’ ranking:
- Stealth Warfare System Market to Observe Strong Growth to Generate Massive Revenue in Coming Years | BAE Systems, Saab AB, Boeing (marketwatch.com)
- Army Chief Praises BAE’s Efforts After Signing Off on Howitzer (msn.com)
- Global GPS Anti-Jamming Market Recent Research: BAE Systems plc, u-blox Holding AG and InfiniDome Ltd (marketwatch.com)
- BAE Systems rebuked for late payment to suppliers (thetimes.co.uk)
- BAE Systems to help detect weapons of mass destruction with advanced analytics technology (helpnetsecurity.com)
Shares of BA stock traded down GBX 18.60 ($0.24) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 643.20 ($8.46). The company had a trading volume of 7,690,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,870,000. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 619.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 575.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.79, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. BAE Systems has a one year low of GBX 5.69 ($0.07) and a one year high of GBX 655.80 ($8.63). The company has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion and a PE ratio of 15.54.
BAE Systems Company Profile
BAE Systems plc operates as a defense, aerospace, and security company worldwide. Its Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.
