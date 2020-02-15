Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.00

Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0037 per share by the bank on Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd.

Banco Bradesco has decreased its dividend by an average of 46.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Banco Bradesco has a dividend payout ratio of 6.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Banco Bradesco to earn $0.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.05 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.1%.

NYSE BBD opened at $7.55 on Friday. Banco Bradesco has a 52 week low of $7.49 and a 52 week high of $10.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.30.

BBD has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.29.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

