Bank of America Downgrades Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) to Neutral

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) was downgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $140.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.79% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ALLE. Credit Suisse Group lowered Allegion from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Imperial Capital raised their target price on Allegion from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Allegion from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays downgraded Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegion from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.00.
Shares of ALLE opened at $138.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.37 and a 200 day moving average of $113.32. Allegion has a fifty-two week low of $85.96 and a fifty-two week high of $139.24. The firm has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.90.
In other news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 10,000 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total transaction of $1,197,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,515,395.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allegion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 953.3% during the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 316 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 191.0% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 582 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Allegion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.
Allegion Company Profile
Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.
