Bank of America Downgrades Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) to Neutral

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) was downgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $140.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.79% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ALLE. Credit Suisse Group lowered Allegion from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Imperial Capital raised their target price on Allegion from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Allegion from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays downgraded Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegion from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.00.

Shares of ALLE opened at $138.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.37 and a 200 day moving average of $113.32. Allegion has a fifty-two week low of $85.96 and a fifty-two week high of $139.24. The firm has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Allegion announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback $800.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 10,000 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total transaction of $1,197,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,515,395.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allegion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 953.3% during the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 316 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 191.0% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 582 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Allegion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

