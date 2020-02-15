Bank of America Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for PROS (NYSE:PRO)

Bank of America restated their buy rating on shares of PROS (NYSE:PRO) in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $80.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of PROS in a report on Friday, October 25th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on PROS to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PROS from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut PROS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut PROS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.82.

Get PROS alerts:

NYSE PRO traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 490,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,772. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. PROS has a 1 year low of $39.60 and a 1 year high of $75.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.53 and a beta of 1.06.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). PROS had a negative return on equity of 41.35% and a negative net margin of 27.60%. The business had revenue of $66.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PROS will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Greg Petersen sold 1,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $118,663.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 108,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,359,379.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $678,937.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,706 shares in the company, valued at $12,595,407.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,993 shares of company stock worth $1,040,681 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PROS during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,614,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of PROS by 347.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 255,985 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,256,000 after purchasing an additional 198,720 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of PROS by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,228 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 19,024 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of PROS by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,742 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of PROS by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 79,093 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,714,000 after purchasing an additional 29,475 shares during the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer companies. It delivers its cloud-based solutions through the Internet as a Service on a subscription basis.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.