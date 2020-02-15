Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $102.09

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.09 and traded as high as $102.31. Bank of Montreal shares last traded at $102.06, with a volume of 1,977,808 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$110.00 to C$109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$111.00 to C$109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$106.00 to C$107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. CIBC upped their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$105.00 to C$107.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$105.00 target price on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$106.18.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$102.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$98.58. The company has a market capitalization of $65.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The bank reported C$2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.40 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.84 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 10.2900004 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.88%.

In other Bank of Montreal news, Senior Officer Mona Elizabeth Malone sold 5,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$101.22, for a total transaction of C$541,234.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$117,822.41. Also, Senior Officer Richard D. Rudderham sold 313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$104.47, for a total value of C$32,699.11.

About Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.