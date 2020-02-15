Bank of SC Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bank of SC Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the January 15th total of 19,100 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bank of SC stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of SC Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,938 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Bank of SC as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BKSC traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $18.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,200. Bank of SC has a twelve month low of $17.32 and a twelve month high of $20.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.77. The stock has a market cap of $104.52 million, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.18.

Bank of SC (NASDAQ:BKSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bank of SC had a net margin of 34.69% and a return on equity of 14.93%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%.

Bank of SC Company Profile

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as the holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides commercial banking services to individuals, professionals, and small and middle market businesses in South Carolina. The company offers a range of deposit products, including non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

